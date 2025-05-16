GARNER, N.C. — A new, fast-charging network for electric vehicles is ready to go in North Carolina.

The network is a partnership between eight of the world’s top auto manufacturers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Stellantis and Toyota. The group’s plan is to give electric vehicle drivers more reliability and resources.

Ionna has two rechargeries in the state and 13 in the U.S.



Chief Product Officer for Ionna Ricardo Stamatti explained how a charging bay works at the Ionna rechargery hub in Garner.

Stamatti said the goal of these rechargeries is to offer a faster charging network in comparison to Tesla, with unique perks for customers.

Ionna’s charging bay can power up to two cars at a time and can work on any EV model, including Tesla.

“This is really cool because the charging detail goes back to what we were showing you before in terms of how much energy the vehicle was asking for,” Stamatti said.

Stamatti said people can use a credit card to pay at the bay or use an app, whichever is easier. He said there is also a third option — the car.

If their car supports it, people can enroll their vehicle in “pull in charge.” It's a program where you don’t need to use the app or a physical form of payment.

This means, drivers pull in, plug in, power up, and they’re off.

“It just works because effectively, your car is the wallet,” Stamatti said.

Stamatti said at the rechargery, the average driver uses the bay for about 5 to 10 minutes. He said that’s quick for a full charge.

Normally on average to get 300 miles, most cars will have to charge for at least 20 to 30 minutes.

“I drive a pickup truck that will probably take hundreds of dollars to fill up with gas. My specific version of it is an EV, and I can do it for the equivalent of less than half of that,” Stamatti said.

Although Ionna focuses on technology, Stamatti said the company is always thinking about the customer first.

“These sites are more than just about charging your vehicle or is about recharging yourself,” Stamatti said.

At each rechargery in North Carolina, there is a 24-hour snack market, coffee bar and lounge with Wi-Fi connection.

By 2030, Ionna’s goal is to open around 30,000 charging hubs around the U.S.

Currently, there are 13 rechargeries open nationwide, including two sites in the Triangle in Garner and Apex.

All Ionna rechargeries are open 24 hours.