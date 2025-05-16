MILWAUKEE — A Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be coming permanently to Milwaukee this June.

The company also plans to expand to Madison in early 2026 and Green Bay in 2027.

A Cousins Maine Lobster truck made several trips across Wisconsin last year, stopping at cities such as Milwaukee, Waukesha, Madison, Sheboygan, Green Bay and Oshkosh. The truck’s success in the state inspired local entrepreneurs Kevin Smith and Chris Goeman to launch a local Cousins Maine Lobster franchise.

"When I saw the lines forming for Cousins Maine Lobster made up of customers from several neighborhoods away, we knew the demand was real," said Smith. "It's a clear sign that people are craving this authentic Maine lobster experience, and we couldn't be more excited.”

The company was founded in 2012 by cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis. It partnered with Barbara Corcoran after appearing on Shark Tank. Since then, the company has expanded to more than 46 cities across the country, and hopes to reach 100 food trucks by the end of the year.

Cousins Maine Lobster has not yet released where in Milwaukee the food truck will be, but said updates will be posted on the company’s Milwaukee Facebook page.