LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been a week since an antique flower shop was found to be in flames days before Mother's Day weekend.

Kristin Simonson's mother owns "The Cottage" at Tingle’s Plants and Produce, Antiques & More in the Pewee Valley neighborhood. They got a call the cottage was on fire May 8.

Simonson said what is left of the cottage is devastating.

“This was the front door; there's absolutely no floor left," Simonson said. "I just get that sinking, heavy feeling every time I pull up. It just makes you want to cry."

Simonson said thousands of dollars worth of antiques, supplies and products were destroyed. But since the fire, community members and local businesses have stepped up to help.

“It wasn't just monetary; it was bringing up things that we need that are useful, like paper towels," Simonson said. "It's just been overwhelming, just the support. That's the silver lining with all of this."

Tingle's Plants and Produce will stay open heading into its 10th season. It's still to be determined if the family-owned business will rebuild the antique shop. As of now, firefighters are investigating and believe it to be an alleged break-in and arson.