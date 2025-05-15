NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — In Volusia County, New Smyrna Beach residents are thinking about the newly approved Deering Park Innovation Center.

The Deering Park Innovation Center plan includes 2,150 residential units and six million square feet of commercial and light industrial space. The city commission approved the planned unit development agreement May 13.

Sam Walsh is an oyster farmer who owns SharkBite Oysters. He loves to call the Indian River Lagoon home, and worries this project will impact his bottom line.

“We wouldn’t be having this conversation if we just left that as agricultural land. How about we promise to develop the stormwater systems in the neighborhoods that are consistently getting flooded,” Walsh said. “Every summer we have algae blooms, sometimes we have harmful algae blooms in this lagoon that is directly coming from the nutrients that are being runoff from human developments along this coast.”

Shane Corbin, Director of Development Services for New Smyrna Beach, said he hears residents' concerns.

“The developer has committed to not discharging any stormwater toward Venetian Bay to the north, and so that 46,000 acres that’s been put into conservation, that’s where they’re going to discharge their stormwater,” Corbin said. “All of the pollutants should be removed, and the nutrient load should be removed from the water before it gets to the lagoon. It should not impact the oyster farms.”

For Walsh, he’s keeping his guard up.

“In past years, we’ve been shut down for three months when these algae blooms roll in. When these algae blooms roll in, we can’t harvest, which means we can’t sell anything,” Walsh said.

He’s hoping for brighter days ahead.

“We’re all trying to build businesses and build an industry and bring back a working waterfront,” Walsh said.

An attorney representing the Deering family told Spectrum News 13 May 13 studies will be done over the next two years to make sure stormwater is not impacting anyone in the area.