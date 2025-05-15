NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview, but Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino fears tourism could take another hit this summer.

According to the latest Niagara Falls Annual economic impact report, the city saw more than $11 billion in tourism money in 2023. That has been on a steady incline the last few years.

However, as political and social tensions rise between the United States and Canada, Restaino said it’s going to take a lot of effort on the city’s part to make sure people feel welcome to visit for various free events this summer.

The mayor hopes you come back soon and bring some newcomers. He says he's worried the political tension between the US and Canada could put a damper on the busy season.



Things to do this summer 👇https://t.co/40rS3XMRNj pic.twitter.com/mqn7y2FisE — Brianne Roesser (@SPECNewsBrianne) May 15, 2025

“We know the people who come here," Restaino said. "I mean, there are, if you take a look at the drive time, 90 to 120 minutes from Niagara Falls, there's about 15 million people. A little over 12 million of them are in the London, the Greater Toronto Area. And then add in those who are on our side of the border.”

Restaino said he also worries the cost of living for families could be a deterrent. That is why he is proposing a 50% occupancy tax cut to ease the burden on out-of-towners. He said this cut would be temporary and would not have an impact on city services.