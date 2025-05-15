Streaming giant Netflix has acquired the rights to the latest documentary about the life of the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla.

It won the award for archival storytelling at Sundance Film Festival and the audience award at South by Southwest this year



The film, directed by Isabel Castro, utilizes never-before-seen home videos of the Mexican American entertainer in the early years of her family band



It will be available on Netflix globally later this winter

The California-based streamer will release the film globally later this winter, Deadline reports.

Selena’s siblings, Suzette Quintanilla and A.B. Quintanilla III, executive produced the documentary. It offers a raw and personal look at the spirited young singer from the perspective of Suzette, who shot the home video used in the film.

The film debuted at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the U.S. documentary special jury award for archival storytelling. It also screened at South by Southwest in March, where it won the audience award.

Sundance had released the film on its streaming service after its premiere, but was forced to pull it due to copyright infringement after fans took parts of the documentary and posted them on social media.

Netflix had been working on purchasing rights to the film for $6 million to $7 million, Deadline reported in February.

The acquisition marks the addition of more Selena content to Netflix’s roster. In 2020, the streaming service released “Selena: The Series,” an 18-episode show starring Christian Serratos.

“We’re beyond grateful to partner with @Netflix once again to bring our documentary, Selena y Los Dinos to audiences around the world this Winter,” a post on the official Selena Quintanilla Instagram page reads.

This year marks 30 years since Selena was fatally shot at age 23 by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar. Saldivar, who is serving a life sentence in Gatesville, Texas, was denied parole in March.