AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B customers can soon get their groceries with a side of live music. The Texas-based company is venturing into the entertainment space with a monthly music festival in the heart of the Live Music Capital of the World.

True Texas Tunes will kick off May 17 at the renovated, multi-story H-E-B on South Congress and Oltorf. It will continue every third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The project will benefit Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers (HOME), an Austin nonprofit that helps provide housing for musicians.

Performances will take place on the store’s patio, outside of True Texas Barbecue, its in-house barbecue restaurant.

Marcia Ball’s Boogie Trinity, Floyd Domino and Nick Connolly will perform at the inaugural show. The full lineup is to be announced, according to HOME.