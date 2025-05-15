PLANT CITY, Fla. — Looks like the Tabby Cash pulled guard duty in the Adoption Lounge.

He’s perched, looking out on downtown Plant City from the Catnip Café and Adoption Lounge.

The lounge reads like a boho-chic living space, where rescued felines laze about safely — and with full bellies.

“We don’t want anything standing in the way of them getting adopted,” owner Desiree Lamb said. “So, we really want to make sure that they are used to a home-like setting.”



Lamb said this is her family’s dream.

Fewer than 20 cats make their ways across three rooms. And now they will also go from Adoption Lounge to Adoption Lounge and an independent feline rescue.



Next door, Shannon Crosby manages the café, as well as her goth plant shop in the shared space.

“We like the vibe of places like food halls," Crosby said. "And places that you go in and there’s different vendor stalls because it supports small business owners.”

In fact, that’s how she added a permanent space to her pop-up business model, The Citrine Ghost.



“I just love horticulture. I love all the different varieties of plants,” Crosby said.



And together, this collective nurtures more than these thirsty specimens.



It’s rescue for cats, an incubator for businesses and a new kind of space for customers.