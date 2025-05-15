PLANT CITY, Fla. — The United States labor force has nearly 800,000 agricultural workers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and between 2009 and 2022, the percentage of female farmworkers has climbed to about 26%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

The surge in women farmworkers is taking place in Plant City, too. One organization — Colectivo Arbol — is helping those workers get educated and providing them with items like personal care products, diapers, clothing and food.

Surrounded by fields of green, Claudia Chavez is no stranger to the farm life.

“Right now, the chili pepper season has started,“ she says.

Her mother worked in the fields picking strawberries, and at the age of 16, Chavez did, too.

After moving from farm to farm to make ends meet, she has been at a Plant City farm for eight years now.

Chavez said it’s a job in which she takes pride.

“When we come here to work, we face a lot of things that we can’t even imagine we can do,” she says.

Although she loves what she does, she says there are challenges like working in the rain, cold and heat.

“Sometimes it’s not enough," Chavez says. "We sometimes work one day a week or twice, and with that, we won’t be able to eat.”

Chavez, who has an 11-year-old daughter, says many women are working to support their families.

Help from organizations like Colectivo Arbol makes a difference.

Isaret Jeffers, the organization's founder, has worked with farmworkers for 10 years, witnessing the increasing number of women in the field. As labor costs rise, some growers are using mechanical aids that open opportunities for more female workers, according to the USDA.

“What we want is for these women to always think about themselves because when we are all well, we can take better care of our children, our family and the community, too,” Jeffers says.

She has made it her mission to go to farms once a week to help bring them diapers, sanitary products, clothing and food.

“There are a lot of women here that don’t have the means to buy clothes right now, let alone food,” Chavez says.

Colectivo Arbol is also working to set up chats with the female farmworkers about their rights and partnering with other organizations to bring more help to them.

Chavez says she believes every little bit helps.