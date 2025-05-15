KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Eagle Links golf course in Kaukauna has been in the same family since its inception in 1997. Owner Matthew White said a lot of work goes into making sure everything is ready for the golfing season.

What You Need To Know White began working on the course when he was a child



He purchased the course four years ago from his grandfather



He installed new cart paths, asphalt for parking and keeps the club house open year round

White is up before dawn to make sure the course is ready each day for the customers. He calls this “hell week” because of how much he must do before the summer rush. He said he needs to replace some joints and bury a few sprinklers while he can.

“I was spending a lot of time coming out here at night, turning things on by hand just to make sure they would survive through the drought season,” said White. “When you're out here till 10 p.m., eleven o'clock at night and then back here at 5 a.m., gets to be a long summer.”

White became an owner four years ago after purchasing the course from his grandfather, but he has worked the same course for decades. He said you have to be willing to get dirty to make it in this industry.

“I would love to spend endless amounts of money on this property, making it as nice as possible,” said White. “But, you know, checks and balances, right? You got to maintain what you have and do what you can.”

White’s grandfather, Kenneth Walton, is the original owner. Walton said White has made many improvements which include adding cart paths, asphalt for parking and keeping the club house open year-round. Walton said he has learned as much from White as his grandson learned from him.

“I’m just proud that he’s done what we felt we could do, continue and keep the course in the family, and be successful,” said Walton.

White said the only thing he has done longer than work on the course is play on it. In fact, he said he is a two-handicap golfer. He wants this course to bring joy to many, in and around the Kaukauna area.

“You do all this work, right? And then you get the water going and then you see the water turning on one of the putting green that's brown or is dry,” said White. “Knowing you did that work, it's instant gratification.”

White is focused on making the course he has worked on since a child, like a second home, for those who play on it. In Wisconsin, that means maximizing the playable days by working long hours to get the course ready for golfers.