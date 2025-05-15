CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Church of Scientology has withdrawn a request to buy a portion of South Garden Avenue in Clearwater.

Scientology officials said they planned to use the property to build a plaza.

A group of residents calling themselves Reconnect Clearwater pushed back and recommended the land for other things, including a way to honor the city's history.

The issue was on the agenda for Thursday night's Clearwater City Council meeting, but has now been removed.

In a letter to the city, representatives from the Church of Scientology said they plan to re-think the plan, add to it and then likely re-submit it.

PUSHBACK FROM RESIDENTS

Clearwater's City Council had already voted once in favor of selling a portion of South Garden Avenue to the church.

That vote was 3-2. However, that was only the first vote.

Gibbs said that after getting together with the Clearwater African-American Foundation, they formed a vision for the land.

He said they want to build a memorial park dedicated to both the African-American and white business owners who came together to build downtown Clearwater.

In their plans, one lane of the street would remain open for traffic.

"So many people have a great vision for new downtown, but we need to bring some healing before we move forward," said Brooks Gibbs, founder of Reconnect Clearwater.

Clearwater Councilman David Allbritton is one of three council members who voted in favor of selling the street to the Church of Scientology.

"I've lived here all my life and I'm not an advocate for the Church of Scientology," Allbritton said. "What I'm an advocate for is getting the downtown vibrant again."

Allbritton said the church wants to build a park up to the front of their building that includes a plaza.

He added that he sees the work they're putting into developing other parts of downtown to make the city more lively and believes they want to make the city better for all residents.

"It's for everybody," he said. "It's not just for the church. It's hard to explain that to our community because it's been a long time since anything has happened down here."

Gibbs and many others in the community are not confident in the church's vision.

They're hopeful that once council members hear their full proposal Monday, it'll change at least one of their minds.

"If the city decides to not sell the street at all, we would still accomplish our vision of preventing Scientology from advancing one more square inch," Gibbs said.

Gibbs said they're attempting to purchase the street for $1.5 million. That's more than the church's submission of $1.375 million.

However, Reconnect Clearwater's money is in the form of pledges.

Gibbs said they can't ethically raise money for a property that they have not yet gotten permission to purchase.