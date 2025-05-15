LEXINGTON, Ky. — From the Eagles to Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lexington luthier and guitarist Mike Mankel has been rocking and rolling since he was 12 years old.

“[Music is] a wonderful friend," he said. "It can be your best friend; it’s always there for you. But you’ve got to give and you've got to put in."

Mankel can spend hours getting lost in the music at his home recording studio. After all, he’s in multiple music groups, including an Eagles tribute band and a duet with his wife.

“Some are kind of full-time, some are semi full-time; six-person group, another five-to-six-person group, a duo, a trio," Mankel said.

He's a maker of music, but also a maker of guitars.

Ten years ago, he founded Bourbon Barrel Guitar Company. Since then, he has made multiple guitars from parts of bourbon barrels. He's a one-man-band who works out of his shop in rural Fayette County.

“I wanted to do something that people haven’t done before," Mankel said. "I wanted each creation to be as unique as the idea in my head and my heart."

Each guitar is made with a different bourbon distiller’s barrel head that he buys or has gifted to him. He also makes use of the staves. Each instrument is unique, much like the bourbon whose stories they tell.

"I want each piece to the creativity of these instruments to directly reflect what's bourbon, how's it made, where it's made and where does it spend its time becoming bourbon," Mankel said.

It has been a couple years since he has made a new guitar because of family health problems. But he has all the tools, hundreds of barrel heads and hopes to resume building later this year.

“It’s just a matter of time, and it’s all going to come alive again," Mankel said.

Mankel takes custom orders, but it has about a two-year waiting period. He has also made bourbon barrel guitars for various charities as auction items.

"People from all walks of life have bought them," Mankel said. "People that are guitar players have bought them; some are really great players and some barely can strike a chord. [But] they bought them because they want them, they see them and they can't stop thinking about them."