OSHKOSH, Wis. — UMOS is a social services organization that provides a wide range of resources to people in need. Many of their clients are immigrants.

While the agency is based in Milwaukee, it is looking to grow its team of workers throughout the state. That includes at its Oshkosh office, which serves clients in the Fox Valley and Central Wisconsin.

UMOS provides a wide range of services, helping adults and kids navigate public benefits, housing and education. It means they have a wide range of different jobs, from positions in schools to working directly with clients.

Mariana Rodriguez is director of UMOS Latina Resource Center.

“It is really important to have people who are qualified, trained, who have some sort of experience working with children through our Head Start program or understanding our community resources through our health promotions. It is really important to have individuals in all of our programs, so we can really continue to serve people,” said Rodriguez.

Many employees say they feel they are able to make a significant difference in the community through their work. Maria Coriano is a domestic violence advocate, helping domestic violence victims navigate the legal system and access counseling.

Coriano said she helps people going through some of the biggest challenges in their lives.

“Someone to understand them, someone who can really understand what they are saying, what they are trying to tell you and what they are passing through,” said Coriano.

To learn more about jobs available with UMOS, you can visit its hiring website.