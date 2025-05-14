MILWAUKEE — Temple Goddess Cafe announced it found a new home, just a few blocks away from its former Crossroads Collective location.

The vegan restaurant will reopen at 1978 N. Farwell Avenue, Lafayette Place’s former location, Temple Goddess shared on Facebook.

Lafayette Place, also a vegan restaurant, shut down in September, when a driver crashed into the building. The restaurant announced its permanent closure in April.

Crossroads Collective closed on May 8. In addition to Temple Goddess, the East Side food hall was home to several vendors, including The Pharmacy Bar, Awi Sushi, Scratch Ice Cream and Capybara Cafe. Last week, Nadi Plates announced it will be opening an Italian restaurant inside the former Crossroads Collective space.

Temple Goddess Cafe has not shared yet when it will be reopening, but said on Facebook it will share more soon.