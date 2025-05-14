APPLETON, Wis. — Every morning, Yee Vue painstakingly trims pork fat for dishes at her restaurant, Bowl 91.

She learned this routine of hard work as a child growing up in a refugee camp in Thailand with her family.

Vue said her mother was a resourceful cook.

“Because you have to stay in the camp, my mother had to get creative with the ingredients that she has,” Vue said. “She always talks about a bean thread noodle soup, which is ground pork and bean thread noodles.”

In 1991, 4-year-old Vue, her five siblings and her parents moved to Appleton, Wisconsin. While her dad worked as a machinist, her mother, Mai, cooked.

Vue said her family’s road to the American Dream started with one simple dish from her mom.

“Her goal was to stuff chicken wings to sell at the farmers’ market every Saturday in downtown Appleton, and it was to be able to get extra income so that she could pay for my siblings and our tuition,” Vue said.

Vue and her siblings have all graduated from college and now own six restaurants in the Fox Cities.

Vue’s brother, Lang Lee, owns two restaurants: Big Pot Grill and Mai’s Deli.

Lang Lee said this restaurant has been open for 15 years, thanks to those stuffed chicken wings.

“Back then, 15 years ago, there were not many Thai restaurants, and now the whole market is… Appleton and the Fox Cities, have really embraced the southeast Asian cuisine culture, which is amazing. It’s awesome,” Lang Lee said.

Vue’s other brother, Lor Lee, also owns two restaurants: Ototo and MYMY Thai Street Food.

The inspiration for his menu comes from family recipes. Lor Lee said he owes his success to his parents.

“They gave us the idea that whatever we can, whatever we want to do, and we work hard, we can succeed in it. And we thank our parents for it,” Lor Lee said.

Vue owns two restaurants — Little Siam and Bowl 91. She said Bowl 91 is a fusion of her culture and also a combination of something special.

“Bowl 91 got its name because 1991 is the year that my family and I came to the United States as refugees. ‘Bowl’ because it’s an Asian fusion restaurant where I wanted all the dishes to be inspired by my childhood favorite dishes,” Vue said.

Vue said food is her family’s love language and also the ingredient that has helped her family achieve the American Dream.