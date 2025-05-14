RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Josh Stein announced another large business expansion in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Prolec-GE Waukesha Inc., one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of power transformers, will spend $140 million to build a second plant in Goldsboro. The move is set to bring 330 new jobs to the region.

The 144,000-square-foot facility would be next to its existing plant.

A company leader stated the deal’s success hinged on extensive teamwork, but the job isn’t done.

“We extend our gratitude to the state of North Carolina for its partnership in helping us maintain our commitment to supporting North America’s electrification goals and an efficient, sustainable U.S. electrical grid while supporting our mission of energizing life and society in contribution to a better world,” Juan Ignacio Garza Herrera, Xignux CEO and Prolec GE chairman said.

The company said it is receiving local grants and incentives, including $7.3 million from the state and $5.5 million from Wayne County. The project’s expected return on investment of public dollars is 106%, the governor's office said. So, for every tax dollar invested, an estimated $2.06 in state revenue is expected in return.

Stein said the announcement solidifies the state's economy across all sectors.

“A strong workforce fuels North Carolina’s economic growth,” Stein said Tuesday. “A strong workforce means employers have the talent they need. A strong workforce expands pathways to careers so people can create thriving families.”

To meet rising U.S. power grid demands, the company will construct a new manufacturing facility at its current location. New equipment and facility expansion will allow Goldsboro to double its medium power transformer production by 2030, the company said in a news release.

The announcement comes on the heels of another multimillion-dollar deal Stein revealed earlier in the week.

Wake County will be home to Genentech’s new $700 million drug manufacturing plant. It’s expected to bring 400 jobs to Holly Springs, according to Stein’s office.