ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season is right around the corner, and homeowners across the state are taking steps to prepare.

Fortunately for homeowners, experts with the Insurance Information Institute shared Florida currently has the best insurance market seen in over a decade.

According to the group, Florida had the most stable property insurance rates in the country last year, with only a 1% increase, while most states saw double-digit increases in the same period.

It’s welcome news for one Azalea Park homeowner who is hopeful he can now afford a policy before hurricanes head our way.

83-year-old Lloyd Murphy spends his days surrounded by reminders of Hurricane Ian. While he keeps photos of when water was up to his ankles, the aftermath is still visible in his kitchen.

He’s tried fixing a lot of the damage himself and out of his own pocket. He explained he’s been without home insurance for the last 8 years since he retired, sharing that the premiums were just too high.

“We thought we were going to be able to get it the last time, but I just couldn’t come up with anything they wanted like, $500 down, where you can’t take $500 down out of $1,500. When you got $1,300 going out and you only got a little bit of extra to go buy gas and stuff every month,” said Murphy,

However, Mark Friedlander, with the Insurance Information Institute, explained that here in Florida, despite several recent hurricanes, insurance is actually becoming more affordable.

“So we saw a 0.7% average premium decline in Florida in the fourth quarter last year,” said Friedlander. “That’s the first time since 2016 that we can recall an actual decline in Florida. So rates, not only are they stabilized, they’re actually coming down.”

He said this is due to legislative reform that took place in 2022 and 2023, which is now leading to positive changes for the consumer. He said on top of flat rates, 13 new companies have entered Florida’s home insurance market over the last two years.

“There are now more choices, a more competitive market, and it’s great for consumers because now they have an opportunity to shop their coverage, and they might be able to find better rates than what they’ve been paying,” said Friedlander.

Murphy is hoping to take advantage of that, making calls daily to insurance companies. He is looking forward to more protection and peace of mind this storm season.

“It would mean the world,” said Murphy.

If you are currently looking for insurance, Friedlander recommends getting at least three quotes to compare and make sure you are getting the best coverage at the best price.