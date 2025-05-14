ALFRED, N.Y. — With graduation season coming to an end, many small-town owners brace for business to slow down.

As the town-gown tension can influence the fate of several local shops, businesses are learning to adapt to the financial see-saw of a college town where the academic calendar ends.

What You Need To Know Alfred earned first-place in the Washington Post's Ultimate US College Town rankings with a student population of 85%, deemed "the collegiest"





Data analysis by Washington Post reporter Andrew Van Dam determined the Ultimate College Town by ranking US Census Urban Areas with the largest share of college students. Urban Areas follow population-density patterns, not municipal borders, and Alfred is a clear winner in this analysis as the home of both SUNY Alfred State College and private Alfred University





The primary economic activity in the town is education, with both Alfred State College and Alfred University as major employers. The Erie Railroad came through the area in 1851 and established a depot at Alfred Station, allowing for the expansion of local industry





Mayor James Ninos of the Village of Alfred shared the majority of the village with both Alfred institutions, which means that 92% of the village is considered tax exempt, as nearly 5,000 of its residents are composed mostly of students

In the village of Alfred, it has been quiet.

“It is so extremely quiet,” college student Brieanna Hanchett said. “You barely see people walking around. If you do, it's usually older folk.”

A town accustomed to nearly 5,000 residents has declined to just a few hundred, as most of its college clientele return home for summer break. That has left its local business to brace for impact.

“Students are a large part of my business,” said Duke’s Main Street Pizza owner Cameron Duke. “It's not that you can't survive. It's just you have to adjust everything. Adjusting hours is a big part. Adjusting payroll is a big part. And you're just really trying to get through is what it is.”

Duke has owned the pizzeria for 14 years, meaning he has the seasonal rhythm built into his business model.

“The summer isn't actually as bad as you would think,” Duke said. “There was a lot of construction going on in town. A lot of the employees at both colleges are 12-month employees.”

He is adapting to the change in its customers but also his staff.

“I have all my employees stay and I go, guys, this is kind of tough,” Duke said. “And then I have times where everybody leaves and I go, 'Oh, I don't have enough people.' And then it gets really good, and then all the students leave.”

While businesses may reduce their hours, local leaders don't see it as a loss in revenue, but as another phase in their unique business cycle.

“We have to accept that we are a college town and as a college town, 85% of the population is students,” Village of Alfred Mayor James Ninos said. “And we have to adjust to that.

For independent business owners like Connie McGraw of Honey Pot Chocolates, one of the town’s oldest businesses surpassing 100 years, she partners with Alfred University’s business students to help strategize, and has helped boost her business year-round.

“I lost my major retailer, and I was asking for help, and Alfred University was gracious enough to have the marketing students have me as their project,” McGraw said. “And I collaborated on making a chocolate bar logo, and things just kind of blossomed from there.”

As challenges of college town economics may arise where the academic calendar ends, opportunity doesn't.

“I love it, the more we can work together, the better off we are,” Ninos said. “I think it is so much easier to work as a team instead of trying to work as a bunch of independents.”

The town of Alfred has also stated that these institutions contribute significantly to the local economy through payroll, expenditures and student spending, generating millions in annual economic impact. Alfred also has a mix of other businesses that support the student population and the overall community. Alfred University and Alfred State College are the backbone of the local economy, providing jobs and attracting students, faculty and staff who contribute to the town's vitality.

“The police department, the fire department [and] our local community organizations really have gone on and done the majority of work to highlight and beautify the village," Ninos said. "It's called the Alfred Twenty First Century Group. And they've done a lot of work, and they're working with the businesses as well, trying to help them and promote them. We are also working with a group out of Rochester called Municipal Solutions that is helping us administrate that. We brought those people in to make their storefronts more attractive. And if they're more attractive, it's going to attract more students to both institutions. If the town has it, we want to look the best we possibly can, and I'm sure both of them would appreciate all we could do to make that happen.”