MONROE, N.C. — The trade agreement between the United States and United Kingdom is giving hope to a company distributing international food and beverages to 800 stores in North Carolina.

El Ideal buys products from suppliers in Latin America, Asia and the Caribbean.

El Ideal Sales and Marketing Director Emylice Landestoy is proud of bringing these products to stores and restaurants in the state.

“We have so many people from different cultures, different countries here, and it’s nice to see that they can get their products, things that they know from their land on their table here so I love to bring that nostalgic product to them,” Landestoy said.

The family-owned company and brand is already feeling the impact of the universal 10% tariffs on most goods coming into the country.

“We just got rice from Vietnam yesterday and the rice price increased by 10%, raising our prices up the margin a little bit,” Landestoy said.

She said they’ve absorbed the price hike on some products and raised the price on others.

“That is one of our concerns with the whole situation with the tariffs is with the price change, our products are not going to be that accessible. They’re going to become more like a novelty,” Landestoy said.

The trade agreement between the U.S. and UK announced Thursday is making Landestoy hopeful there will be more trade agreements in the works.

She’s monitoring Vietnam, which could face a 46% tariff once the 90-day tariff pause ends in July.

She said their best-selling product is a coconut milk drink made in Vietnam.

“I’m afraid that if they raise the prices all the way to the 46% they are talking about, we are not going to be able to sell this,” Landestoy said.

For now, they are getting creative on ways to save, cutting tastings and reducing the number of festivals they participate in.

“We are trying to keep our key components, our sellers, our warehouse people, our drivers, our office staff. We are trying our best to keep that and also keep engaging with the community,” Landestoy said.

Landestoy said some of the American companies they buy products from are also raising their prices because they use some materials from other countries.

Spectrum News 1 contacted other international grocery stores in the Charlotte area and one said the price increase has been minimal.

A smaller grocery store selling Asian products said they are limiting certain items that have increased in price.