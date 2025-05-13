LAKE PANASOFFKEE, Fla. — Sumter County might soon see a new 276-acre development project is aimed to bring a new RV park and multifamily units.

The Sumter County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the planned development during Tuesday night's meeting at 6 p.m. at the Everglades Regional Recreation Center in The Villages.

What You Need To Know A new 276-acre development aims to bring more housing to Sumter County



It is located just north of Bushnell, west of County Road 470 near Lake Panasoffkee



It will include an RV Park, 816 multifamily units, commercial office space, industrial use and self-storage space



Residents can comment on the project at Tuesday night's commissioners meeting at 6 p.m.

The proposed site is located north of the city of Bushnell and west of County Road 470, near Lake Panasoffkee. It will have RV pads, amenities and a golf course that the county administrator says residents in the community will be able to use. It will have about 525 RV units, 816 multifamily units, commercial office space, industrial use and self-storage space.

The proposed project, known as the Hammock Oaks Golf and RV Resort, was approved last May, and the owners wanted to set up a community developmentr district to govern the project. Hearings must be held before the CDD can be finalized.

Sumter County has seen an increase in growth since 2022. While growth remains a controversial topic in the county, two local residents are in favor of the major development.

“I’ve heard about it, and I’m not against it,” Lake Panasoffkee resident Ron Hayes says. “I’m actually for it. It’s good for the town, and it’s good for the county.”

Hayes, who lives in proximity to the proposed site, says this kind of growth can benefit the community.

The development agreement highlights $9 million in road improvements to CR-470 to be paid for with road impact fees.

Hayes' neighbor, James Klaips, has lived in the area for 20 years. He says he hopes the project will lead to better infrastructure and more revenue to go back into the community.

“We can really use a lot better outlets as far as groceries and commodities like that,” Klaips says. “One of the things is, if you bring up the revenue in the area, that's probably a potential way to bring that into our community.’’

“Change is good,” Hayes says. “Maybe a lot of people won’t agree with it, but it’s good. It’s inevitable.”

Residents in the area will have the opportunity to voice their opinions at the commissioners' meeting Tuesday.