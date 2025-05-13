The Onondaga County Health Department will use $5 million from the New York state Farm to School program for a food business venture center at the CNY Regional Market.

“Onondaga County and Central New York is blessed with a rich diverse agricultural economy and my administration has worked diligently to support and grow access to our abundance of fresh, locally grown products,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The investment in the Regional Market will go toward expanding the existing warehouse and distribution center, which will support 12 Syracuse city school districts. The New York state Department of Agriculture and Markets will administer the funding.

“I want to thank our team in the health department, as well as our food access partners, for their diligent work to secure this grant. Thanks to their successful efforts, we will be able to expand our efforts exponentially while also investing in our historic Regional Market,” McMahon said.

Tony Emmi, board president for the CNY Regional Market, said they have been working with the county on an additional $4 million to put toward improvements, which McMahon highlighted during his state of the county address in March.

McMahon said $800,000 will go toward creating the first multi-tenant ghost kitchen with cooking and prep areas for multiple restaurants and caterers. Additionally, $950,000 will go toward creating a new entrance on the Park Street side of the market.

“They want a nice entrance because right now, it’s just a stone dirt road going to the back of the wholesale house and a lot of people use that – foot traffic and car traffic – so they want to develop that and make it nice,” Emmi said.

The CNY Regional Market has long stated the sheds where farmers sell their products on Saturdays have needed infrastructure updates, and McMahon said $2 million will go toward updating the C-shed, including electrical and facade upgrades.

“That will make life a lot easier for those vendors and make them happy,” Emmi said.

Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli (D-Syracuse) was advocating for $35 million in the New York state budget to go toward the market, but Emmi said they did not get that funding.

“They were talking about having that go toward rebuilding a new wholesale house for the wholesalers and that didn’t go through, but that’s ok because those things take time,” he said.

Onondaga County also funded a survey and consultants to develop a strategic plan for the Regional Market. The findings were discussed during a public hearing in December.

The market received a $2 million grant through Magnarelli as well to reimburse the market for any construction repairs that they did previously, Emmi said.

“We can only go back to a certain date. We were hoping it would go back farther because there were a lot of repairs made to the administrative building, but some of that money can be recouped, which is good for operating. So things are definitely going in the right direction,” Emmi said. “The financial numbers are going in the right direction; it’s just a struggle with the operating funds, but hopefully we’ll overcome that with time.”