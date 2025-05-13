JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth has launched its own ambulance service in Rock and Walworth counties to expand critical care beyond hospital walls and create new opportunities for EMTs, paramedics and nurses.



What You Need To Know Mercyhealth launched a new in-house ambulance service in Rock and Walworth counties, offering 24/7 emergency transport coverage Opportunities are now open for EMTs, paramedics and nurses as part of the ground transport team Staff bring hospital-level support to rural and emergency scenes across the region Team members gain hands-on experience that can lead to advancement, including roles with Mercyhealth’s REACT helicopter service

Josh Peterson, Mercyhealth’s ground transport team manager, said the job brings excitement and purpose to each shift.

“It’s good to change the location, change the scenery and go on an adventure every day. Just never know where you’re going to end up going, or who you’re going to take,” Peterson said.

The trained nurse said he was proud to lead the new ambulance service pilot program, which operates nonstop.

“Always in service 24/7, rain or shine,” he said.

Critical care nurses, such as Shannon Hoppas, are also part of the team, delivering advanced care in the field.

“Eight years as an ER nurse and I [have] zero tenure with ICU,” Hoppas said. “So, this gives us the chance to take care of critical people.”

The job offers a unique perspective, especially while navigating rural landscapes on emergency calls.

“So it definitely is a layer of love to the job,” said nurse David Solverson.

He said he also values the clinical variety and connection to the emergency department.

“Exposure is huge for me, especially having ICU background in the past,” he said.

For paramedic Steve Kozuhski, the experience is also a stepping stone to Mercyhealth’s elite REACT helicopter team.

“So, we’re using the same protocols and we’re utilizing a lot of the same things, like the ventilator and medications,” Kozuhski said. “So, you know, if and when that day comes, it’ll be a smooth transition.”

Peterson said Mercyhealth supports long-term growth for its team members.

“So there is a ton of career advancement here that I think is a great benefit to being at Mercyhealth,” he said.

And most importantly, the service helps bring hospital-level care directly to patients when minutes matter most.

“We bring critical care to the patients to improve their outcomes and get them to where they need to go for definitive care,” Peterson said.

Mercyhealth is currently hiring for EMTs, paramedics and nurses in its Pre-Hospital Transport Department. To learn more or apply, visit its hiring website.