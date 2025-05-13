ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A community on the South side of St. Petersburg could soon gain a free clinic and food pantry.

But in the process, it could lose a family owned grocery store and restaurant. It is a potential change involving the sale of a property that has people in the area up in arms.

What You Need To Know For the last 24 years, Karen Lewin’s family has owned and operated Meir’s grocery store and restaurant in South St. Pete





Last week, they say they found out they may lose the store



St. Pete Free Clinic wants to transform the Badcock furniture building on the corner of MLK Street and 22nd Avenue South, but it would require the grocery store's building to be demolished



The grocery store has started a petition protesting the potential sale that has 26,000 signatures and counting

For the last 24 years, Karen Lewin’s family has owned and operated Meir’s grocery store and restaurant in South St. Pete. Last week, they found out they were in jeopardy of losing their store.

“Well, we didn’t find out until a thing was placed in front of the store, and we just kind of put two and two together," Lewin said. "But we never knew it was up for sale."

There is a sign posted in front of their business — a public notice for a meeting about the property their business sits on. So, they started a petition in opposition to the move that has 26,000 signatures and counting.

The family and some of their supporters headed to St. Petersburg City Hall, hoping to save their family owned and family run business. They were met by the perspective new owners of the property, the St. Pete Free Clinic.

In a meeting with the Development Review Commission, St. Pete Free Clinic CEO Jennifer Yeagley presented their proposed plan to transform the Badcock furniture building on the corner of MLK Street and 22nd Avenue South, into a free clinic and food pantry.

“Meir’s grocery is one of the tenants in the building that would be slated for demolition. I was under the impression that there had been some communication and some more understanding up to this point as to the plan, but I’m told that’s not the case,” Yeagley said. “In a survey of our patrons today who live in the 33705 and 33712 zip codes, 91% said they would appreciate St. Pete free clinic food pantry and health care services in their zip code. “

City code requires St. Pete Free Clinic’s site plan to have adequate parking, and that would mean bulldozing the building where Meir’s grocery and two other tenants are located.

Many of the members of the Development Review Commission expressed concerns about losing Meir’s Grocery. They asked that a deal be worked out with the clinic and Meir’s store owners. Ultimately, they passed the motion that would put the free clinic one step closer to owning the building.

The question now is: What happens to Meir’s?

“Let us stay here," Lewin said. "Partnership together and make it work somehow. It can be done."

In a statement, St. Pete Free Clinic officials said they are reviewing solutions they can offer given the concerns that have been raised.

“We need to confer with our planners on the project, as well as our leadership team and Board, to offer genuine options that support our plan to bring critical services to the community while honoring community input,” the statement read.

The owners of the grocery store say they’ve tried to purchase the property three different times, but it never happened. They are supposed to meet with officials from the free clinic to see if there is a solution they can reach before the sale of the property is finalized.