MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County officials are seeking opinions on a new disaster grant worth $252 million from residents.

Morgan Bryant knows the key to staying energized. But when Hurricane Helene flooded her coffee shop, Cool Beans AMI, she had to start from scratch.



What You Need To Know Manatee County officials are seeking residents’ opinions on a new disaster relief grant worth $252 million





The county has named the program "Lasting Manatee." It’s designed to help the community recover from damages caused by hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton





There is a multi-step process before funds become available





A public meeting will take place tomorrow from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Central Library at 301 Barcarrota Blvd. in Bradenton for anyone interested in sharing their thoughts on the grant

“I don’t think you can begin to explain to people how hard it was. Your whole life turned upside down,” she said.

Now, Bryant hopes a new disaster relief grant will help.

Manatee County announced it received more than $252 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant — Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

The county has named the program "Lasting Manatee." It’s designed to help the community recover from damages caused by hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton.

There is a multi-step process before funds become available. Currently, the county is in the first phase, what officials call the “Unmet Needs Analysis.”



This phase involves collecting data from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, insurance companies, and other sources to determine the extent of damages and remaining needs after the storms.

Odogo Ohizu, Communications Coordinator for Lasting Manatee, said the program is also actively seeking community input on how the funds should be used.

“Tell us, please, what are your needs that are still unmet, where you haven’t been able to get assistance through other sources,” Ohizu said.

The next phase involves publishing an action plan on May 21, which will outline the proposed fund allocations. Residents will have 30 days to review the plan and provide feedback.

That’s something Bryant is looking forward to.

“I think there’s a lot the money could go toward, especially for business owners. Some of us were able to get loans or small grants, but I personally haven’t received anything from the government for what we went through,” she said.

Bryant also hopes homeowners and other people in the community receive funds from the grant she also mentioned and help rebuild the city pier which her storefront is close to.

As Bryant continues to serve the community, she hopes this grant will return the favor.

A public meeting will be held Wednesday, May 13 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Central Library at 301 Barcarrota Blvd. in Bradenton for anyone interested in sharing their thoughts on the grant.