PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Pinellas County officials plan to purchase two boats to continue Cross Bay Ferry service between downtown St. Petersburg and downtown Tampa.
A nearly $5 million grant would fund the purchase of two new boats, which would then be leased out to a private operator.
The Bay area’s largest transit authorities will work in tandem to pursue continuation of the ferry.
The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) authority received the funding in 2021.
On June 1, HART will vote on transferring the money over to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA), once PSTA provides a formal plan for the ferry service.
On April 30, ferry service made its last trip. The service has operated regionally since 2016.
Hillsborough County ended its contract with the operator after it wanted to change boats to a slower one.