MOUNTAIN, Wis. — Things are getting busier at Spur of the Moment Ranch near Mountain in Oconto County.

Owner Ann Maletzke said the seasonal uptick has been more pronounced after a pair of winters with less-than-optimal snowfall amounts.

“This year we were little more proactive,” she said. “We only had one weekend that was snowmobiling, so we’re trying to move people to the next level and realize that they can come and go hiking. They were able to ice fish this year, so that was good. We had good ice. We have to move them to do some other things. To come up here to maybe just enjoy the winter, relax, and put their feet up and read a book.”

Maletzke said little snow in the winter makes drawing people up north more difficult. Events like family reunions helped the ranch and resort through the winter months.

“We got other people coming in this year so that kind of helped,” she said. “It’s not as huge as summer, but having people come through helps. Any little bit helps get you through the winter.”

According to the state, outdoor activities contributed $11.2 billion to Wisconsin’s economy in 2023. About $92 million of that comes from snow-related activities.

Cori Frisch at WoodPickers in Lakewood said doing business in the winter has been drastically different the past two years.

“We were lucky that we were very, very busy in the summer and the fall. Then we have to prepare and assume that winter is going to be bad,” she said. “We set things aside, order more intelligently and be proactive, knowing that winter could be bad.”

WoodPickers is a mercantile store with a mix of products ranging from antiques and home decor to wood art. It also offers two rental properties.

“It’s about our customers. It’s about a place for people to come to do something when they’re up here camping. It’s a stop for everyone,” Frisch said. “Downtown Lakewood has lots of different businesses, so people just kind of make their rounds.”

Maletzke said this summer looks like it’s shaping up to be a good year for her and others, as travelers may opt to stay closer to home.

“I own my little piece of heaven here and no matter what we have for weather, I have found a way through,” she said. “I am not going anywhere.”