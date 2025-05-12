Biotech company Genetech's plans for a new plant in Wake County could injection of millions of dollars in economic growth for the state, officials said.

A new $700-million drug manufacturing plant is expected to bring 400 jobs to Holly Springs, according to an announcement from Gov. Josh Stein’s office Monday.

What You Need To Know Genentech and Gov. Josh Stein's office announced a new $700-million manufacturing plant, bringing 400 jobs to Holly Springs



Over the course of the 12-year grant, estimated at $9.8 million, the project is projected to grow the state’s economy by more than $3 billion, state officials said The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 230%, meaning for every dollar of potential cost, the state receives $3.30 in state revenue



“These companies know that our life science workforce is ready to help them deliver their cutting-edge medicines to the world. We are proud to welcome Genetech to North Carolina," Stein said

Genentech’s new Holly Springs facility project, encompassing 700,000 square feet, will support their current and future products, addressing increasing medicine demand, the company said.

“World-class companies like Genentech recognize that North Carolina is a leading state for biotechnology,” Stein said. “These companies know that our life science workforce is ready to help them deliver their cutting-edge medicines to the world. We are proud to welcome Genetech to North Carolina.”

Over the course of the 12-year grant, estimated at $9.8 million, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $3 billion. The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is $2.30 per cent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost, the state receives $3.30 in state revenue.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump’s administration highlights drug costs and made an initiative to match lower, global drug costs.

Genetch, a San Francisco-based biotechnology developer, is considered an industry leader and has been around for over four decades.

The company’s CEO thanked Stein for his support and warm welcome.

“We are thrilled to establish this relationship with the city of Holly Springs, where we will create new manufacturing and construction jobs while making a broader positive impact on the local economy and community for many years to come,” Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee said. “Our new facility will serve as an important new setting within our manufacturing network to help deliver on the promise of our company’s life-changing science and industry-leading pipeline.”