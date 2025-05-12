DUBLIN, Ohio — The recent agreement between the U.S. and China to substantially lower tariffs for 90 days may bring relief to Ohio businesses, including the Dublin Toy Emporium.
What You Need To Know
- The U.S. and China have agreed to a 90-day pause on certain tariffs, potentially benefiting Ohio businesses like the Dublin Toy Emporium
- To adapt to tariffs, Dublin Toy Emporium's owner Enas Lanham has been ordering products ahead of time
- Instead of imposing a 145% tax, the U.S. will now charge 30% on China imports for the next 90 days, providing temporary relief for Lanham's business
Dublin Toy Emporium's owner Enas Lanham navigates complex business realities, importing 80%-90% of products from China. To adapt, she's been ordering products ahead of time. Her business also benefits from revenue generated by its party room, which has been a part of her store well before the tariffs.
Due to the 90-day pause, the U.S. is temporarily reducing tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, offering Lanham's business some relief.
"This pause is really helpful because I can continue ordering without things being raised," Lanham said.
Meanwhile, Lanham hopes for a long-term solution, saying, "I'm hoping for as long as possible to keep things where they're at."