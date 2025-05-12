RACINE, Wis. — Racine native Estevan Longoria is getting noticed for his clothing designs, and it’s paying off with big partnerships.

What You Need To Know A Racine native is getting noticed for his clothing designs



Estevan Longoria has desgined clothing and hats worn by Bucks players and celebrities and soon, Brewers fans too



On July 8 , when the Brewers take on the Dodgers, the first 10,000 fans at American Family Field will get a T-shirt designed by Longoria

The Milwaukee Brewers chose Longoria as one of four Wisconsin-based designers featured in the team’s “T-Shirt Tuesdays” promotion this summer.

On July 8, when the Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers, the first 10,000 fans at American Family Field will get a T-shirt designed by Longoria.

“They wanted our design to be more Wisconsin-themed, since we really dig into our Midwestern roots for our art concepts,” said Longoria. “So, we put a red barn in there, kids playing in a cornfield.”

Longoria graduated from Racine’s Park High School in 2018. It was during those years he first developed his passion for fashion.

“I always had a sense for fashion. I actually won best dressed in high school,” he said. “But funny enough, I went to college for business.”

Longoria went to Gateway Technical College, then graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a business degree. In 2021, he was still a student when he created his own clothing brand called Lost Files.

He said one of his biggest breaks came when former Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton wore his designs.

“We just sent some stuff to the practice facility randomly, and then randomly, we were scrolling through Instagram, and he was wearing one of our hats,” remembered Longoria. “Then we kept sending more.”

Since then, Longoria’s designs have been worn by other Bucks players, and other stars, including rapper Lil Yachty, Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm and WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale.

Longoria has also collaborated with a long list of nostalgic brands, including I Spy, Dum-Dums, The Berenstain Bears and Corduroy.

He shared advice for young entrepreneurs.

“Take your time, learn the business side of things and don’t compare your journey to others,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be the normal route. This was far from the normal route, and it has still worked out.”