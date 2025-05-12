MILWAUKEE — The Baird Center had an economic impact of $174 million in its first year since expanding, leaders announced on Monday.

Events, from galas and expos to conventions and tournaments, were a major driver of this impact. A total of 192 events with over 420,000 attendees were held at the convention center through April 2025 since its opening on May 16, 2024.

That’s at least 73 more than the venue saw in 2023, when it hosted 119 events.

“When you compare before and after the expansion, you wouldn’t be able to recognize us,” Wisconsin Center District President and CEO Marty Brooks said. “Today, we can push the limits of what Baird Center can do as one of the premier convention centers in the country. Our economic impact in year one proves this investment’s value for us and the community. That will continue to grow more and more as we showcase the best in hospitality and entertainment that Milwaukee and Wisconsin have to offer.”

The number of events at the center is only expected to grow. Over a 30-year period, officials estimate the center will create $12.6 billion in total statewide spending.

Officials with the Wisconsin Center District said this was the primary goal of the $456 million expansion of the Baird Center, which doubled the center’s size to 1.3 million square feet. This has allowed bigger and overlapping events to take shape at the venue.

“Baird Center has translated into bigger conventions and thousands of out-of-state and international visitors,” President of Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce Dale Kooyenga said. “More visitors mean more business for our hotels, bars, restaurants and other amenities.”

Mark Flaherty is feeling the impact firsthand in the hotel business. As a managing partner at Jackson Street Holdings, which operates three downtown hotels — Westin Milwaukee, Milwaukee Marriott Downtown and SpringHill Suites by Marriott — he said out-of-town visitors have offered a boost.

“It’s been really, really positive for us since the expansion of Baird Center last year,” Flaherty said to Wisconsin Center District. “We’ve seen increased occupancy that’s been growing pretty much every month. Our hope now is that Baird Center and that area keeps growing. It was a big investment, nearly half a billion dollars. It’s been worth it and we will all see the difference it makes even more in the next two years.”

The Baird Center is also gaining some national attention following the expansion. Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said it’s become a “hub for large-scale gatherings.” Fresh off the additions, the center hosted part of the 2024 Republican National Convention in July, which brought in political figures from across the U.S.

The venue was also recognized in Exhibitor Magazine as one of the 2025 best convention centers.