COLUMBUS, Ohio — Anheuser-Busch — known for their products like Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser and Bud Light — announced it's launching a new regional facility in Columbus.

The Columbus facility is part of a $300 million investment in the company's facilities across the U.S. in an effort to creating and sustaining manufacturing jobs in the country, Anheuser-Busch wrote in a release.

Anheuser-Busch said the Columbus facility will operate as a "technical excellence center," which will work will trade schools to improve manufacturing opportunities and open its doors to both students and educators.

"Anheuser-Busch's renewed commitment to supporting workers with family-sustaining wages in Columbus is excellent news," said Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio. "By investing millions in comprehensive education programs right here in Ohio, Anheuser-Busch is creating pathways to success for Ohioans in our communities. I look forward to the continued growth and opportunities these investments will offer families in and around Columbus."

The Columbus center is an expansion of the one the company opened in St. Louis in 2022.

In the company's announcement, it also said that one of its goals is to expand opportunities to veterans by adopting of a new digital credentialing system to support veterans in pursuing manufacturing careers. The company stated more than 10% of the company’s workforce is made up of veterans and active-duty military.

