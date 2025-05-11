YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — When you open a business, you don’t always think of becoming the first or the only. Sometimes, it just happens.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau report 22%, of new businesses opened in 2022 were minority owned. That includes a business in the Buckeye State that makes cider.

“D.O.P.E. — it stands for dwelling on positive energy, so we want you to feel that energy," said Hannah Ferguson, the owner of D.O.P.E. Cidery House and Winery.

In August 2022, Ferguson opened D.O.P.E. Cidery House and Winery in Youngstown, Ohio, making her the first Black woman to own a cidery in the state. Cider is an alcoholic beverage made from the fermented juice of apples or other fruits.

“It started pretty much as a hobby and with encouragement from like my family and friends. It kind of progressed, to, hey, let me look into this a little bit more on like a professional level," said Ferguson.

Ferguson was once an academic adviser, but after dealing with depression, she found a new passion: home brewing.

“Real people, everyday people like are behind the scenes and this is what we do. This is a passion of ours," said Ferguson. “So, like I definitely would if I think growing up if I would have knew someone who did this earlier, I probably could have got an earlier start in this industry.”

Ferguson said it’s important to her being the first because representation matters. She hopes someone sees her and thinks to go after their dream. Even her customers, like Dave Vega, feel the excitement behind her historic move.

“I think it's great. I’m actually Puerto Rican so to see another minority owning a business like this means a lot to us, and I think she does a great job in supporting not only her community but Youngstown in general," said Vega.

For Ferguson, it wasn’t about making history. It was about finding peace, happiness and doing something she loved while bringing smiles to others.

“I like to hear people's thoughts and expressions once they try something new or that they have a favorite and it had to be Youngstown because this is my hometown," said Ferguson. “We are in a revitalization and I’m just happy to be a part of that growth.”

Currently, there are about 16 cideries in Ohio and well over 3,000 in the U.S.