LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Florists have been hard at work to fill orders for those gifting their mothers flowers, many of whom stressed the importance of shopping local and supporting small businesses.

What You Need To Know Mother's Day is one of the busiest times of year for florists



Many Kentucky florists encouraged people to buy their flowers from small, local businesses



Tariffs and "order gatherers" have affected the industry

Jennifer Bowker, owner of Persephone, set up shop Sunday at the Paristown Mother’s Day Craft Market.

“It’s going very well,” Bowker said. “I'm very happy with how it is so far.”

Bowker named Persephone, a floral business, after the goddess of spring and the underworld.

“I wanted to bring in the life and death type of aspect of it, so I like the dried and fresh and combining those two,” Bowker said.

Though Bowker started Persephone last year, she has been in the floral industry for a while. She said Mother’s Day is one of the busiest times of year.

Consumer spending for this year’s Mother’s Day is expected to reach a near-record $34.1 billion, according to a National Retail Federation survey. That survey shows consumers will spend $3.2 billion on flowers alone.

“It's super busy,” Bowker said. “The days are very long, but it's so worth it and it's so fun. I love it, and it brings people joy, just seeing people come in and be like, ‘Oh, I want to buy this for mom, or I want it for myself,’ or whatever. It just makes me so happy.”

As a small business owner, Bowker said she encourages people to shop with local florists for several reasons.

“We source the flowers from wholesalers or farmers, which is very important, too,” Bowker said. “We want to support our local growers, meaning the flowers are going to have better care. They're going to last longer.”

Supporting local is a sentiment shared by Country Squire Florist’s owner, Dee Wilhem.

Local floral businesses have been impacted by "order gatherers," which are online companies that receive orders for flowers and then send those orders to florists while keeping a large percentage of those sales.

“You always want to call your local florist,” Wilhem said. “Call them directly and support them so they're not getting the cut that the order gatherers take from the flower business.”

Country Squire Florist outsources its flowers from outside of the U.S. but has not increased prices due to tariffs. It's something that has affected the floral industry, which is why a busy Mother’s Day is a good thing for the flower shop.

“Our business is up,” Wilhem said. “Every single year, we continue to grow. It's one of those things that we've been in business for 53 years, and we strive to do the best and people recognize that. We get a ton of support from our local community.”

No matter what happens, Wilhem said he plans to roll with the punches and persevere as he has over the past 15 years of running the business.