The Class of 2025 is getting ready to enter the workforce at a time of economic uncertainty. Although the latest monthly jobs report was solid, a new survey finds hiring for recent grads is slower than expected.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is hopeful about the outlook for recent grads in the job market.

“The president has promised them that those jobs are going to be there,” she said. “So as they're graduating, as they're going to use their degree, we're going to have a job for them right here in America.”

Chavez-DeRemer highlighted efforts by the Trump administration to lean into artificial intelligence and other new technology. She said she’s focused on making sure the new workforce is skilled and trained.

“Whether it's a two-year degree, whether it's trade school, whether ... they're learning any of the STEM programs, we need lots of diversity in our workforce,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

The class of 2025 has unique challenges as they enter the job market. A new survey from the National Association of Colleges and Employers finds hiring projections have fallen. Last fall, companies had expected to hire 7% more grads this year. That number has dropped.

“College hiring is expected to be about flat, about a point 6% increase from last year,” said Mary Gatta, director of research and public policy at the National Association of Colleges and Employers. She said there’s more competition for new hires this year.

But Gatta said the good news is that companies are not cutting entry-level jobs.

“About 65% of our employers are maintaining the hiring that they're doing,” Gatta explained. “Employers are hiring, and so graduates should feel good about that, obviously. And employers are looking for early career talent.”

The National Association of Colleges and Employers also surveyed employers about the qualities they’re looking for when hiring recent graduates. Problem-solving skills, teamwork, communication and initiative top the list.