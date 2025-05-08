ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders are proud to share Orlando is still the country’s most visited destination.

During Visit Orlando’s Travel and Tourism Event, CEO Casandra Matej, Board Chair Barb Bowden, and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced 75,333,800 people visited Orlando in 2024.

That’s nearly two percent more from 2023’s record.

“We have forecasted that we’re going to see great demand whether it’s for our hotels, our attractions, and it is because the businesses and the travel and tourism sector, they’re either investing in themselves or opening up new theme parks,” said Matej.

Tourism in Orlando generates nearly $92.5 billion in economic impact, supporting $5.6 billion in local and state tax revenue.

It’s generating more jobs than other cities. In Orlando, that ratio is 1 to 3.

“The people who live here will benefit the most,” said Demings. “The people who work here will benefit because of the countless hundreds of thousands of jobs that are represented within this industry. It creates an opportunity for them to work and grow within their work.”

Both domestic and international travel to Orlando is also up. It grew 1.4% and 6%, respectively.

Geraldinne Zeballos is a team supervisor for Magic Holidays Travel Agency. She says summer tends to be their busiest season, with clients booking trips three to six months in advance.

“We have clients that have traveled from another country, so they are going to be spending a minimum of seven days here up to 15 or 20 days,” said Zeballos.

Right now, she says the team is receiving more calls than usual as Orlando’s newest theme park in 25 years, Epic Universe, opens this month. She tells Spectrum News 13 her agents are getting calls about the park every day.

However, Zeballos isn’t expecting the pace to slow down.

“Every single year we’re going to be having more and more visitors,” she said. “I mean Orlando is growing.”

Leaders with Visit Orlando say most of 2024’s visitor numbers are domestic leisure (81%), however, domestic business and international visits follow.