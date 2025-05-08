PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Cody Severinsen loves any excuse to be out on the water. Sitting in the captain’s chair cruising Lake Michigan is his happy place. Helping charter fishing guests catch coho salmon makes the job even better.

“The camaraderie with other captains and being able to meet new people, from all over the United States, even the world, it is just a real rewarding experience,” said Severinsen.

Severinsen works for Port Washington-based Nicky Boy Charters. Company owner Sharon Scheel enjoys eyeing fishing lines, but also keeps a close eye on the company finances. Scheel said she and other local charter boat operators wanted to get a better sense of the broad economic impact that charter fishing has on Port Washington and the surrounding area.

Last year Scheel and the Port Washington Charter Captains Association commissioned an impact study to look at what the industry brings to the region. They found that in 2024, charter trips led to about 2,000 hotel room bookings and generated more than $3 million for the local economy.

“We found the numbers were pretty incredible. What charter fishing does bring to Port Washington, as far as monetary — shoppers, hotel rooms, and getting people here to Port Washington,” said Scheel.

Scheel said in addition to money brought in for charter companies themselves, there is a ripple effect.

“It is important to have the data because it does show how important it is to the community, bringing people here, showing the city the importance, showing people the importance of charter fishing,” said Scheel.

Scheel said so far this season, bookings have been strong for the four boats her company operates, something she considers very important as the busy season begins.