ORLANDO, Fla. — Following last year's hurricane season, Citizens Insurance reported that its policy count dipped below one million for the first time in more than two years.

What You Need To Know Citizens Insurance now below one million policies for first time in over two years.



About 55,000 new policies have been written by Citizens in 2025



Citizens Insurance reports over 125,000 policies have been able to be depopulated so far this year

Citizens Insurance is known to be the insurance of last resort, meaning homeowners in Florida who were dropped, non-renewed, or can’t find an affordable rate from the private sector apply to ensure their homes have coverage.

Since January 2024, Citizens has been able to transfer nearly half a million policies to private insurance companies. What many may not know, however, is how private insurers are able to determine which policies to take.

Steve Gensolin has been selling insurance in Central Florida for decades and says what’s transpired with rates the past few years was eye opening.

“Over the last five years, I remember looking at the average premium for homeowners in my book of business and it was under $1,000,” said Gensolin, who owns Little Star Insurance. “Now it’s probably over $4,000.”

According to Citizens Insurance 2025 rate recommendations, the current average policy under their book of business is about $3,500 — about 20% less than the private sector. And Citizens continues to be the largest holder of policies in the state.

In the state of Florida, private insurance companies do not have to notify the state’s Office of Insurance Regulation if they are dropping policyholders unless it is 10,000 policies or more.

Many companies who continue to drop policyholders across the state are the same companies taking Citizen policies. A reason they can do that is because of the information available to them.

“Some insurance companies will come in and say, you know, we're looking for homes that are under five years old,” Citizens Insurance Spokesperson Michael Peltier said. “We are looking for roofs that are under 10 years old. Each company is going to have its own criteria.”

So far in 2025, Citizens has received nearly 55,000 new policies. However, just over 125,000 have been depopulated or policyholders have gone elsewhere on their own. Essentially private insurers are dropping their risky policies and trading them in for the more safer policies Citizens has on its books.

“We want the riskiest policies,” Peltier states. “We want companies that come in and take a look at our books. We want them to take policies that we can be confident they will keep for a long time.”

This information caught current and former lawmakers off guard.

“I think there could be some legislative tweaks or fixes that could allow OIR (Office of Insurance Regulation) to look at this a little bit more closely,” Former State Rep. Scott Plakon said. “And if they do sense companies that are cherry picking to look at how they segment their markets to bring more fair rates.”

“It’s discriminatory to some degree,” District 42 State Rep. Anna Eskamani said. “It continuously creates the opposite of a free market to some degree, where companies can pick and choose who they want to cover and drop folks without any notice while of course Citizens is carrying the brunt of potential high risk and expensive policies.”

But it could be an even bigger problem for everyone across the state. Remember, if Citizens was unable to pay its bills, it can assess everyone in the state to cover the difference. That is why insurance agents like Gensolin are concerned about how the trading of policies is happening.

“If we take all the good stuff out of there, and re-inject it with bad stuff, the citizens of Florida will be holding an absolute ticking time bomb of financial liability,” Gensolin says.

Since 2022, there have been three voluntary withdrawals from the Florida market when it comes to homeowners insurance: Lexington Insurance and Bankers Insurance Group in 2022, and Farmers Insurance in 2023.

In the last couple of years, a total of 12 property insurers have entered the Florida market.