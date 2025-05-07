MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — The United Parcel Service (UPS) is laying off nearly 100 employees at its Middleburg Heights facility on 17940 Englewood Drive, according to a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

UPS said 98 part-time employees will be impacted as it looks to eliminate the day shift at the facility, and it will affect union employees who are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. UPS said there are bumping rights in effect for union employees.

UPS said it plans to offer work to affected employees for other positions.

The layoffs will take effect July 1.