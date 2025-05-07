TEXAS — It’s national Small Business Week, and local leaders and organizations across the state are celebrating by offering support services for entrepreneurs in their communities. Whether you already own a business or you’re looking to start one, here are some ways to receive free aid in your area.

Austin

From May 6 to May 9, the City of Austin’s Economic Development Department is offering a week of free training sessions for entrepreneurs, creatives, nonprofits and cooperatives. The trainings are open to all and are available online or in-person. Courses will cover topics like securing funding for your business, sales and negotiation tips, marketing 101 and more. See the full schedule here.

San Antonio

Launch SA — a resource center for San Antonio business owners and entrepreneurs — is hosting several free events throughout the month of May for professionals looking to expand their connections and get business advice. Every Wednesday from May 7 to May 28, the organization will host a live panel as part of its “Business Chronicles” series. Panels will spotlight local business owners at different locations across the city. See the full schedule here.

Then, on May 8 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Launch SA is holding a workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners to learn more about what it takes to start and grow a business, hosted by business advisor Carlos Acosta. Register here.

Dallas

The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Comerica Bank to host their Black Business & Entrepreneurship Luncheon on May 8 at 11 a.m. Comerica’s small business resource center, ComericaHQ, is also hosting several community events in honor of Small Business Week from May 6 to May 9, including a small business expo and a financing advice session. See the full schedule here.