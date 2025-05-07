WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump hosted the swearing in of his U.S. ambassador to China in the Oval Office on Wednesday, noting the gig was “as big as it gets,” just days before the two countries are set to embark on their first known in-person talks since the trade war that has rapidly escalated between them broke out.

Joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who performed the swearing in from the Oval Office, Trump praised his choice for the role, former Georgia Sen. David Perdue, as bringing “a lifetime of experience at the highest levels of business and politics” to the position.

“Now I'm entrusting David to help manage one of America's most complex and consequential foreign relationships, and I know he'll do a fantastic job as our lead diplomat in Beijing,” Trump said.

He went on to note the “unbelievable” timing in which he is taking the job.

“What timing, David, what timing. Only you could have picked this timing,” Trump said, later adding: “This is as big as it gets, and the timing is unbelievable, but it's time that we have somebody like this.”

The president went on to tell his new ambassador to “say hello” to Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

The swearing in took place less than 24 hours after the Trump administration announced two top officials, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, will make a trip to Geneva, Switzerland to engage with Chinese officials on economic and trade matters.

The talks mark a significant development after weeks of conflicting statements and confusion about the level of communication on the topic, if any, between the two countries since Trump levied tariffs on Beijing that set off a bruising trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Even with the talks on the books, in the latest example contradiction, Trump in the Oval Office appeared to indicate that China led the way to set up conversations, responding “well, I think they ought to go back and study their files,” when asked about suggestions from China’s commerce ministry that the U.S. initiated talks.

Earlier in the event, he simply responded “no” when asked if he was considering lowering tariffs on imports from the country to help facilitate negotiations, something the Chinese side has indicated it wants.

Trump and his top officials have repeatedly argued that China will bear the brunt of any economic woes from the tariffs, pointing to the sheer amount of goods it exports into the U.S. as compared to the other way around. Bessent has said the rates are “unsustainable” for China while Trump has said Beijing will “eat” the impact of the tariffs.

At the same time, the president has said the final rate on imports into the U.S. from China won’t be “anywhere near” the level it currently sits and will “come down substantially.”

Trump originally put tariffs on China in what he said was a bid to incentivize the country to crack down on enabling the flow of fentanyl into America. He then hit the country with what he calls a reciprocal tariff in early April as part of his broader tariff agenda, prompting China to retaliate. The ensuing escalation has left the U.S. placing a 145% tariff on most imports from China and China placing a 125% tariff on most goods from the U.S.

Asked in the Oval Office about what he wants to see from China to lower the fees, Trump said a further clamp down on fentanyl would be a “very big part.” But he has also railed against the country’s trade practices more generally, asserting they have “ripped off” the U.S. for years.

Trump responded “I don’t know” when asked if he was considering placing exemptions on goods like car seats that are needed by families and imported into the U.S.

“I’ll think about it,” he added, while then noting that he wanted tariff policies to be “nice and simple.”

Meanwhile, Perdue, who was confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 67-29 last week, told Trump at the swearing in that he was “glad to be your man in China.”

The president lauded Perdue’s business background, including leading Reebok and Dollar General as the respective companies' CEOs, before noting he also lived and worked in Singapore and Hong Kong for several years – which he noted allowed the former Georgia senator to develop “a wealth of experience negotiating and doing tremendous business deals for lots of different leaders that he worked with.”

Perdue served one term in the Senate, from 2014 to 2020, before losing to current Sen. Jon Ossof, a Democrat, in the 2020 election that went to a January 2021 runoff. Trump endorsed Perdue in a 2022 primary challenge to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who bucked Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, but Kemp cruised to victory. He is cousins with former Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who served in that role the entirety of Trump's first term.