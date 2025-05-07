ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Chinatown on West Colonial is a one-stop plaza for Asian businesses restaurants, shops and other cultural experiences that stands out because of its red-tiled roof and the traditional Chinese-style arch at the entrance, known as the Main Gate.

What You Need To Know Orlando Chinatown serves as a one-stop plaza for Asian dining, shopping and cultural experiences.



Orlando Chinatown opened in 2002 and is home to more than 60 businesses, ranging from law offices, to stores and restaurants.



The entrance is a traditional Chinese arch, symbolizing a Chinatown, property manager Eleanor Wong says



The popularity of the plaza has grown, and its more than 800 parking spaces are nearly full on busy days, board president Tsan Tong Wu says

Since it opened in 2002, the goal of having a Chinatown was to serve the local needs of the Asian community and make them feel at home, said Orlando Chinatown property manager Eleanor Wong, who is originally from Hong Kong.

“Because for the Chinese immigrants when they move here, …they might be scared,” Wong said. “They’re not used to the culture here. They couldn’t find any authentic food or authentic merchandise.”

The traditional gateway, which opened its doors in 2002, is guarded by two lions, one on each side.

“One male and one female,” Wong said. “They always come in a couple and is donated from Mr. Wu, who ordered and brought it all the way from China, ... so the lions are protecting our plaza.”

As she sorts through pictures at her office, Wong explains some of the history and classic features that define a Chinatown, like the Main Gate itself.

“Our Main Gate is the landmark of our plaza, and it is the 8th Main Gate in the U.S. Chinatowns, so we are so proud of it.”

She added, “This is very important for a Chinatown when we call it Chinatown because it’s a very classic traditional landmark to symbolize this is a Chinatown.”

Orlando Chinatown, located at 5060 West Colonial Drive, is home to more than 60 businesses that include law offices and the 89 Cents Store, and it is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We have Korean tenants, Filipino tenants,” Wong said. “We have Indian tenants because we want to serve all the Asian and is not focusing only for Chinese because we all share the similar cultures.”

At the center of the plaza is the Enson Market, offering a variety of Asian products, such as live crabs and Peking Duck and other items that customers don’t usually find in grocery stores.

“They have a lot a lot of live seafood that you cannot find. It’s hard to find somewhere else,” Wong said.

Right next door at the East Garden Chinese restaurant, Chef Wenjie Zeng and his wife, Ivy Pam, serve up authentic Cantonese dishes.

“I like my favorite, the sesame balls, and shrimp dumpling,” Zeng said.

The couple moved from New York to Orlando to open their restaurant at Chinatown. They have received several awards, including Top 1 Best Dim Sum Restaurant honors from Asia Star TV.

“Because of different people, the taste is different, but I always like to give them good ideas and good suggestions for them to choose what they like,” Pam said.

Over the years, Orlando Chinatown board president Tsan Tong Wu said Chinatown has become more popular and that its more than 800 parking spaces are almost full on busy days.

“Now a lot of Asians go and go,” Wu said. “First time I came here was so quiet. Now a lot of people come to Florida, you see it now. It’s almost full parking.”

Orlando Chinatown leaders have plans to continue to grow.

“The owner has plans to build something else, so we are sure we’ll keep expanding,” Wong said.