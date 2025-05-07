TEXAS — New Braunfels recently joined the National Association of City Transportation Officials’ (NACTO) network of cities and agencies committed to creating safe, sustainable and equitable transportation systems across North America.

The adoption of New Braunfels’ 2024 Street Safety Action Plan, and the subsequent completion of nine out of ten priority projects, led to their acceptance as a new member.

🎇Welcome to our six new NACTO members!🎇



Anchorage, Alaska

Cleveland, Ohio

Decatur, Georgia

Mesa, Arizona

New Braunfels, Texas

Redmond, Washington



NACTO’s network empowers cities to share bold ideas, test new approaches, and scale up what works. pic.twitter.com/gi4MgEic6Y — NACTO (@NACTO) May 1, 2025

“We are proud to be a member of the NACTO community so we can learn and collaborate with other member-cities in our pursuit of safe, accessible, and sustainable transportation,” said Garry Ford, New Braunfels’ director of transportation and capital improvements. “Our membership comes at a pivotal time for New Braunfels with the implementation of the city’s Strategic Plan and Street Safety Action Plan, ongoing investments in transportation improvements, and the creation of the New Braunfels Transit District.”

Through collaboration, NACTO members advance successful designs, share opportunities and develop innovative resources in transportation systems.

“NACTO’s network empowers cities to share bold ideas, test new approaches, and scale up what works,” said NACTO Executive Director Ryan Russo. “Their experiences and insights will strengthen our collective ability to build safe, sustainable, and accessible transportation systems.”