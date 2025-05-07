MILWAUKEE — Nadi Plates, a local Italian food truck and catering business, announced it will be opening a restaurant on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The business will be moving into the space currently used by Crossroads Collective food hall. Thursday is the food hall’s last day in operation. However, Nadi Plates has yet to announce a formal opening day.

What You Need To Know Nadi Plates, a local Italian food truck and catering company, will be opening a resturaunt on Milwaukee's East Side



The resturaunt will be at Crossroads Collective's current location. The food hall will close Thursday



The new resturaunt is expected to open in the fall

This will be Nadi Plates’ first brick and mortar restaurant. The company launched in 2022, and currently has two food trucks, a catering business and a new stall at American Family Field.

The restaurant is expected to open at the location in the fall. The company said that the restaurant will feature a blend of classical Italian dishes and “quirky” street food.

"With this new space, we’ll not only be closer to our neighbors and our community, but we’ll finally be able to welcome them all to join us at the table to celebrate what we love about Italian cuisine: Spending time with people we love around great food, great wine, and even better company,” said Nadia Santaniello Bucholtz, Nadi Plates owner and executive chef.

The company also plans to start using the space later this month as a prep kitchen for its food trucks, which will be at festivals throughout the summer including Festa Italia, PrideFest and the Milwaukee Night Markets.

Crossroads Collective announced its closure last month. It has served as a creative space for several food vendors, including The Pharmacy Bar, Temple Goddess & Adonis Burger Co., Awi Sushi, Scratch Ice Cream, and Capybara Cafe, which are all current occupants of Crossroads Collective.