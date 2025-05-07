BERGEN, N.Y. — The Craft Cannery in Bergen, Genesee County, was awarded $500,000 in the 2022 Grow-NY contest and turned that investment into a $1.5 million expansion.

Craft Cannery bottles all kinds of sauces, marinades and dressings. CEO Paul Guglielmo can't believe he turned his Grandpa Pete's sauce recipe into this private-label manufacturing business that has more than doubled in size.

"When I was first encouraged to apply for Grow-NY I thought, 'no way I am not smart or innovative enough.' The truth is, all you have to do to be innovative is to solve a problem. We solved a niche in manufacturing that was underserved,” said Guglielmo.

Craft Cannery can now package more products for small batch family recipe startups, mid-size productions and supermarket chains.

Restaurant owners Tony and Kathy Proietti are picking up 30 cases of their sweet barbecue sauce — all bottled and ready to sell.

"We were selling quite a bit off the counter and the plan is to get it into retail outlets and start selling it on the shelves of local stores,” said Tony Proietti, owner of 2 Ton Tony’s Pizza.

To handle even more customer requests and recipes, Craft Cannery added another five full-time employees.

Nate Parsons is one of Craft Cannery's newest employees. He attends Genesee Community College part-time and lives just a few miles away.

"I love it here and everybody is here to help me out. I've asked a bunch of questions and everybody has been helpful. If I need help, they tell me how or help me do it,” said Parsons.

This small, rural town company is thankful Grow-NY is helping it fuel the local economy and assist other small businesses do the same.

"The niche is the size. There is no rocket science here, it's just bottling,” said Guglielmo.

The expansion isn't over yet for Craft Cannery. It's adding a new bottling line this summer, which will work at double the speed of its current line, so that's expected to turn out even more product.

Businesses are encouraged to apply now for the seventh round of Grow-NY's $3 million in prize money. The application deadline is May 15.