CLEVELAND — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport announced plans for its future this week, dubbing the project "CLEvolution."

What You Need To Know Phase one will focus heavily on parking



This will include creating a new Gold Lot to add 1,600 parking spaces



Additionally, the Orange Lot will be getting a new parking garage, which will add 2,000 more parking spaces

The multi-year development plan goes back to 2021, when the airport completed a study that created a long-term blueprint for airport growth and development. The plan included airfield planning, terminal planning and environmental considerations.

Once this study was complete, the airport teamed up with Paslay Group consulting firm in 2023 to put the plan in action.

“We’ve heard our guests loud and clear, and in collaboration with our airline partners, the decision was made to begin moving this program forward,” said Bryant Francis, director of Port Control. “The feedback of our airline representatives has been central to our planning process, and their ideas surrounding our future are greatly valued.”

Early last year, the Cleveland Hopkin's signatory airline partners approved $175 million to begin implementing the "Terminal Modernization Development Program." There's already been work done, including the demolition of the former Sheraton Hotel, but now, the airport has revealed even more plans for improvement.

Among the plans are improving the terminals. Since terminal facilities must remain operational during the multi-year transformation, the improvements will come in phases. The first phase will include parking, after signatory airline partners approved $301 million in funding on May 1 for increased public parking capacity.

First, the new Gold Lot will be created adjacent to Concourse D. It's a $22.5 million project that will add 1,600 parking spaces and will debut in 2026, according to Cleveland Hopkins.

Once the new Gold Lot is complete, then the airport will begin construction on a new parking garage for the current Orange Lot. The new garage will increase parking capacity from 4,000 to 6,000 spaces, and it will also include a new Ground transportation Center and RTA station. This will be a $301 million project and is expected to welcome drivers by early 2029.

Then, after the new Orange Lot parking garage will come the demolition of the current Smart Parking Garage. The area will turn into a new front door for Cleveland Hopkins. It's an estimated $1.1 billion project, and it's expected to be completed in 2032. The airport noted there will need to be more funding approvals for the project.

In total, these projects are an estimated investment of $1.6 billion, the airport said.

“Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is more than just a transportation hub, it’s the front door to our region, shaping the first and last impressions of everyone who visits our city,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. “As Mayor, I am fully committed to advocating for the transformation of this vital asset. I stand proudly behind the Airport team’s efforts to deliver a modern, welcoming experience that reflects the innovation, pride, and momentum of our city. Cleveland deserves, and will have, a world-class airport.”

As for improvements to the airside of the terminal campus, decisions will be made later after the first phase is complete, Cleveland Hopkins said.

“This multi-year project promises to unlock a wave of opportunity for our local economy and our community,” said Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin. “I, along with the entire City Council, stand firmly behind the Airport’s vision and hard work. We’re excited and optimistic about the future these improvements will bring to Cleveland.”

Progress on the project can be followed here.