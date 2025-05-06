WASHINGTON — TikTok is teaming up with two organizations focused on setting up young Americans for careers in skilled trades for a new campaign that will look to leverage the app’s popularity and influence to shine a light on professions in such fields.

The new partnership between TikTok, Skilled Careers Coalition and SkillsUSA, shared first with Spectrum News, is set to be announced on National Skilled Trades Day on Wednesday.

In an interview with Spectrum News ahead of the launch, Skilled Careers Coalition Executive Director Mark Hedstrom noted the effort will look to address a growing shortage of workers in skilled trade roles such as electricians, as well as those in manufacturing, construction, plumbing and more, and “inspire that next generation of students.”

“They live online, right?" Hedstrom said. "So we have to go where they're spending their time. Obviously, that's on Tiktok, that's on YouTube, that's on Instagram, that's on other social media platforms.”

The venture will look to build on Skilled Careers Coalition’s digital series that shares the stories of young people working in skilled trades, called "Skills Jam," as well as bring in existing creators on TikTok who are finding success sharing content on their own work in such industries. The effort will seek to bring more visibility to such content on TikTok, including enabling some videos to meet the standards to appear on its STEM feed, which displays posts related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics for users who have the feature turned on, Michael Beckerman, vice president and head of Americas public policy at TikTok, said in a press release.

Skilled Careers Coalition and TikTok will also produce fresh content as part of the campaign and plan to have a presence on the ground at events across the country, including SkillsUSA’s annual National Leadership & Skills Conference, which will take place in Atlanta at the end of June.

“The intent there is to bring creators together, bring SkillsUSA students and other CTE students together to show them what's possible, and leveraging not just what's happening on the ground in each of these states, but also using social media to amplify that and push that back out,” said Hedstrom, who referred to SkillsUSA as the “largest student member-run” career and technical education, or CTE, organization in the country.

Although the campaign is nationwide, Hedstrom said that the initial phase will focus on activation in five states: North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Washington and Indiana.

“Our activation is going to run anywhere from how do we go into continuing tech education schools, show what's possible — whether that’s a community college or a high school — but also events and activations that are happening within that state,” he said.

Hedstrom noted the effort comes amid a widening skilled labor gap, as the nation deals with a shortage of workers in general, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Studies in recent years have found or predicted shortages to come in industries such as plumbing and construction.

“We definitely have a demand-outstripping-supply issue right now,” Hedstrom said, adding that most experts estimate it runs anywhere from 6 million to 8 million unfilled jobs.

He noted a key challenge to breaking down the skilled trades gap is that America’s youth are often given a significant amount of information about going to school for a four-year degree or joining the military after high school. Options to pursue skilled trade careers have not been given the same attention, something the campaign is trying to change, he said.

Sarah Lisiti, a business owner in Texas who runs a publication called Tool Girls Garage and regularly posts on TikTok product reviews as well as behind-the-scenes videos of her woodworking projects, including custom furniture and home renovations, is one creator who has already signed on.

“TikTok this time around had approached me and said: ‘Hey, we’re doing this partnership. We’d love for you to be involved as you’re such an active creator in this community,’” said Listi, who has more than 30,000 followers on the app. “And it was just such a natural — I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, sign me up! Where do I need to go?’

“The potential to actually influence some young person who is not sure what’s next for them to be like: ‘Hey, at least think about it. Consider it,’” she said of a career in a skilled trade. “I mean, what a gift. That’s so cool.”

Despite a degree of uncertainty around the future of the app in the U.S. after Congress passed a bill banning it in the country at a certain date — which has since been extended by President Donald Trump twice — unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance, sells it amid national security concerns, Hedstrom framed the new partnership as a “long-term” venture.