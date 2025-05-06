RACINE, Wis. — A coffee shop that stands on inclusivity is making a difference in one Wisconsin community.

The Inclusive Bean in Racine is helping individuals overcome mental and physical challenges.

What You Need To Know The Inclusive Bean coffee shop in Racine hires individuals with disabilities



Coffee shop owners, Amelia and Matthew Fahnrich, said they saw a need in the community



The youngest employee is 15 and the oldest is in their 50s



The café serves coffee, tea, smoothies and more

Each staff member has a disability.

When customers walk in, they’re greeted by Ben Jarosz, who runs the register. He’s worked at the coffee shop since it opened.

“It’s been a great ride, and I absolutely love everything I do,” said Jarosz.

Co-founder Amelia Fahnrich said Jarosz is just one of the 19 employees.

“Ben is like a family member to us at this point. We talk to him all day, every day, and support him through things not just in the coffee shop, but outside as well,” said Fahnrich.

Fahnrich and her husband, Matt, opened The Inclusive Bean to give those with disabilities the chance of finding success.

“The opportunity to gain essential social skills, work skills, emotional regulation skills, to be successful, whether that’s here long term or somewhere else,” said Fahnrich.

Jarosz said working at the coffee shop has helped him overcome his four disabilities — including autism spectrum disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

He said his favorite part of the job is interacting with the customers.

“I enjoy seeing their smiles and serving them their orders and also establishing a service and getting to know them,” said Jarosz.

And that’s the best part, Fahnrich said, seeing staff take on new challenges, learn new skills and reach their goals.

She also said they’re all hard-working.

“They’re all here on time. They’re here early. They want to be at work. They want to pick up shifts. They care about their job and the work that they do. So, these people deserve just as much as anybody else,” she said.

Jarosz said he’s grateful for the opportunities he’s been given.

“This job has been teaching me various life skills. So, if I wasn’t here, I probably wouldn’t be ready for the future,” he said.

It’s a business that is not only brewing up coffee but also lifting up its employees and giving them the skills to succeed.