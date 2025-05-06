OHIO — Funeral costs are typically not something you think about until, unfortunately, you have to.

Rising tariffs have started to affect other industries, and experts say because of the tariffs for aluminum and steel, funeral services could be next.

“These are all steel caskets that you’re looking at here,” said Walter Lee Adkins as he carefully lifted pages in a book that show options for caskets and funeral services.

Adkins is the funeral director of Adkins Funeral Home in Enon, Ohio, just outside of Dayton.

He and his family have owned it since 2003.

“I’ve been doing it since I was in the military. I started doing it in the Army and been doing it ever since,” Adkins said.

He said he hasn’t seen prices increase from tariffs yet.

“It will take off at some point if we keep having the tariffs that affect all the metal, especially copper and bronze ones,” Adkins said.

The caskets he handles are American made, so he said he will experience a trickle down effect.

He said most average between $1,800 to $2,500, but most urns come from India and roughly half the business relies on cremation.

“They get shipped over here, but there’s only so much of a supply,” he said.

Adkins said during the pandemic shipping delays made urns hard to find.

“If that takes effect again with tariffs, that’s going to skyrocket the price of those,” he said.

“Materials such as caskets, urns, embalming equipment, vehicles, you name it, we’re going to see notable price increases throughout the profession,” said Ohio Funeral Directors Association Executive Director Andrew Allman.

Allman said some directors have already seen price hikes from suppliers.

According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the average cost for a funeral is about $7,500.

As cemetery and vault costs have also increased over the years, Allman said being open about costs is the best route.

“Transparency is key, so talking with the families. Our funeral homes are servicing their communities in some of the hardest times of their lives, community members’ lives. Talking price is sometimes hard,” Allman said.

For Adkins and his family business, it’s a wait and see, but increase or not, he’ll be here.

“What do they say, weddings and funerals are the most stressful times, and it is. Ours is the only job is the world where you’re always helping someone,” Adkins said.

Allman said he’s been suggesting to members to consider co-ops, group purchasing, stocking up on goods and materials, and reminding people they can pre-plan funerals to possibly look in prices.