TAMPA, Fla. — The French Toast Bake is a make ahead casserole always on the menu at LOKO Cuisine’s “Eggs & Kegs” brunches and is easy to put together the night before.
The recipe comes courtesy of Chef John LoScalzo.
LoScalzo is celebrating 12 years of monthly brunches in breweries throughout the Tampa Bay area, with brewers creating a draft to compliment his menus.
His love of food and people fuel his passion.
His upcoming 12th anniversary dinner is Sunday, May 18, at BarrieHaus Beer Company in Tampa's Ybor City.
French Toast Bake
Ingredients
- 1 loaf of stale bread - baguette, challah, or brioche, cut into 1-inch
- 1 (8 ounce) container of whipped cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 8 large eggs, beaten
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 3/4 cup half and half
- 1/2 cup maple syrup (use real maple syrup)
Preparation Instructions
- Place cubed bread in a large mixing bowl and set aside.
- In another large bowl, beat cream cheese, cinnamon and sugar until smooth.
- Then slowly add beaten eggs and continue to mix until smooth.
- Add milk, half & half, and maple syrup; and mix until combined.
- Pour the mixture over cubed bread and gently toss until bread is coated.
- Spray a 13x9x2 inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray and fill with bread mixture.
- Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours or overnight.
Baking Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Let the casserole sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes.
- Remove plastic wrap and bake uncovered for 45-50 minutes.
- Let casserole sit 5 minutes before serving.
Serving suggestions
Try adding a drizzle of salted caramel, chocolate sauce, or more maple syrup, topped with fresh fruit, marmalade, dust with powdered sugar, or granola for crunch.
Variations
Get LOKO and substitute bread with croissants, donuts, churros, or cinnamon rolls.