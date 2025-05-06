LEXINGTON, Ky. — Florida-based grocery chain Publix will cut the ribbon on its second of three planned Lexington stores just months after the first location opened.

The store, located at 3855 Fountain Blue Lane, will welcome customers beginning Wednesday, June 4 at 7 a.m. Located at the Fountains at Palomar shopping center, the store will be 55,700 square feet and feature an adjacent Publix Liquors that will offer beer, wine and spirits, according to a release.

“We are thrilled to open our second location in Lexington, Kentucky,” said Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager. “We encourage customers to start their shopping trip at our Pours café; they can enjoy a cup of coffee or any of our delicious drinks, or hangout and refresh with an acai bowl or smoothie.”

Publix opened its first Kentucky location in Jan. 2024 in Louisville, located in the Terra Crossing Shopping Center. It features the company's first Publix Liquors outside of Florida. The chain's first Lexington store opened March 5 at the Citation Point shopping center before the first of four planned northern Kentucky stores opened March 26.

The company has also confirmed two more locations in Louisville, one more in Lexington, one in Owensboro and one in Elizabethtown.

Kentucky marks Publix's eighth state of operation, with locations in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and more.